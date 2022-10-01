Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 152,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

