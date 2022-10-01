Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,419. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.