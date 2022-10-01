Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 123.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 498,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 275,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 202,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

