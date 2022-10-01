Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvve by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
