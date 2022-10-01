O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OIIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

