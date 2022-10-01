Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OCDDY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.36. 49,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Ocado Group has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $52.35.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

