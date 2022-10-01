OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.46 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in OGE Energy by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

