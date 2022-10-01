Oiler Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Oiler has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Oiler coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

