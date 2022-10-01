Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 41,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,758. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.17% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

