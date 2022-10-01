Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 591,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 239,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,002. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
