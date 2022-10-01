OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.12. 15,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,281 shares of company stock worth $515,553. 22.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

