Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday.

Opsens Stock Performance

Shares of OPSSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

