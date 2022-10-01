Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

