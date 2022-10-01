Orakuru (ORK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,131.00

Orakuru (ORK) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Orakuru has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orakuru coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Orakuru has a market cap of $8,124.69 and approximately $11,131.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Orakuru Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orakuru
Receive News & Updates for Orakuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orakuru and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.