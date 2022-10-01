Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.76 ($10.98) and traded as low as €9.40 ($9.59). Orange shares last traded at €9.50 ($9.69), with a volume of 5,053,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.39) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Orange Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.75.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

