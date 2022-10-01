Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in September

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.4 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
OROVF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.
About Orient Overseas (International)
