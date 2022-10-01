Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in September

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 456.4 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OROVF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.