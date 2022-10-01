Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,289 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UJAN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.19. 261,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

