Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Upstart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 5,443,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

