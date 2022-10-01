Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

