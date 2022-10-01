Orion Capital Management LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.8 %
MDT stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. 5,972,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.