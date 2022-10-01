Orion Capital Management LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. 5,972,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

