Orion Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.23.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

