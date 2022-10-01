Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fortinet by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

FTNT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 4,727,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

