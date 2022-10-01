Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Trading Down 2.1 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
