Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 5,549,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

