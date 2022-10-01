Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 8,070 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 11,786,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

