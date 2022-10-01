Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 180,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 2,625,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,753. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

