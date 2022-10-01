Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 89,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

