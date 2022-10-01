Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.4331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.