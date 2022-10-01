PAID Network 1-Day Volume Tops $37,812.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

