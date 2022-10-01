Paralink Network (PARA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $338,232.00 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network launched on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

