Parallel (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $175,618.00

Parallel (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Parallel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parallel has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parallel coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 7,182,781 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parallel’s official website is mimo.capital.

Buying and Selling Parallel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parallel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

