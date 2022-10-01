Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.