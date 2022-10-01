Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA remained flat at $0.41 on Friday. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
