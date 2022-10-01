Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Parks! America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA remained flat at $0.41 on Friday. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Parks! America

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

