Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PTOTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 47,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Patriot One Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

