Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

