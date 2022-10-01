Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Pentair makes up approximately 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.27% of Pentair worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Pentair by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

NYSE:PNR opened at $40.63 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

