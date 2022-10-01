People’s Punk Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DDDD)

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. People’s Punk has a market capitalization of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One People’s Punk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, People’s Punk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. The official website for People’s Punk is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

