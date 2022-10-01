Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

