Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

