Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.