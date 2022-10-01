Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Phunware Price Performance

PHUN remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. 1,011,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,570. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,176 shares in the company, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

