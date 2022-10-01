Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Phunware Price Performance
PHUN remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. 1,011,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,570. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 11.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ryan Costello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,176 shares in the company, valued at $257,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.
