Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $80.16 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00292746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00105790 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,099,764 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

