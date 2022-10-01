PlayDapp (PLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.56 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PlayDapp has a market cap of $219.87 million and $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

