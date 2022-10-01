PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $141,323.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

About PlotX

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance.More details on PLOT here.”

