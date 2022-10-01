POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 14,120,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PNT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.73. 622,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

