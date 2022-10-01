PolkaWar Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $557,807.00 and approximately $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

