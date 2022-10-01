PolyDoge One Day Volume Hits $345,677.00 (POLYDOGE)

PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One PolyDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolyDoge has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolyDoge has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $345,677.00 worth of PolyDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PolyDoge

PolyDoge launched on April 23rd, 2021. PolyDoge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for PolyDoge is www.polydoge.com. PolyDoge’s official Twitter account is @polydoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolyDoge is https://reddit.com/r/Polydoge.

PolyDoge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyDoge is a digital currency that offers a wide variety of fun interactions to its holders in the form of NFTs, apps, airdrops and access to different DeFi platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolyDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolyDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolyDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

