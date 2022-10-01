POP Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (POP!)

POP (POP!) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One POP coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POP has a market capitalization of $596,811.00 and $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POP has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POP alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POP Coin Profile

POP’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here. POP’s official website is pop.town/#.

Buying and Selling POP

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.