Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.75

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 3692140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

