Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

